Jones, Selena

1 hour ago

JONES (DUBOSE), Selena,

Mrs Selena Jones, age 93, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023. Selena was born in Greenville, SC, the daughter of Mattie Bell and William Irby DuBose. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lendell Owen Jones; and daughter, Melinda Jones Farmer. Selena was a kind soul. She loved her family and friends and filled her home with warmth and kindness. We will miss her greatly. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Mike) Alligood; son-in-law, Wayne (JoCasta) Farmer; grandchildren, Wade (Anna), Chad (Katy), Graham Alligood, Neal, Judson (Stephanie) Farmer, Whitney (Drew) Dyer; great-grandchildren, Fallon, Orson Alligood, Kayleigh, Will Farmer, Michael, Collette Dyer. There will be a graveside burial on Saturday, January 21, 2:00 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA. Followed by a reception 3:30 at Briarlake Baptist Church, Decatur, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the American Cancer Society.




