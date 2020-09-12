X

Jones, Rudolph

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

JONES, Rudolph "Rudy" Rudolph "Rudy" Jones, age 73, of College Park, GA, entered into eternal rest on March 24, 2020. A graveside service, honoring his life, will be held TODAY, Saturday, September 12, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1020 Mission Rd., Cartersville, GA. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial contributions may be made to: Morris Brown College National Alumni Association, POB 92784, Atlanta, GA 30314 or Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center, POB 67, Cassville, GA 30123. Due to COVID-19 regulations and guidelines, physical distancing practices will be in place and MASKS are required. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., Atlanta, Ga 30331, 404-349-3000.

