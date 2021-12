Jones, Ruby E.



Ruby E. Jones of Locust Grove, GA passed on December 21, 2021. Home going celebration will be at Alphonso Dawson in the chapel located at 3000 MLK Dr., Atlanta, GA, 30311 on December 29 at 11 AM. Reverend Anthony Motley, officiating.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 to 6 PM.



She leaves to cherish her memories; Edwina Hall (Tyrone) and Alfreda Phillips (Walter).



Interment : Lincoln Cemetery.