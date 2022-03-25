ajc logo
X

Jones, Roy

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JONES, Roy Wesley

Age 73 of Austell, GA, passed away on March 23, 2022.

His funeral will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM with visitation for family at 10 AM and open visitation to begin at 11 AM at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA. A private family graveside burial will follow at 12:30 PM at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, Marietta, GA. with Rev. Michael Stanley officiating. Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and bowling. He was employed with the City of Atlanta Water Department for 30 years before he retired in 1998. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane Jones of Austell, GA.; one daughter, Tracy Jones of Albany, GA; son Wesley Jones of Canton, GA.; grandson Tyler (Brittney) Jones and one great-grandson Oliver Jones of White, GA.; one brother Benjamin Jones of Marietta, GA. and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Nancy I. Jones and three sisters Diane Gibbs, Brenda Pittman and Debbie Parker. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to your favorite charity. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com. 770-435-4467.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Harsh, Wendell
1h ago
Jarrett, Dillyn
1h ago
Jeffers, Thomas
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top