JONES, Roy Wesley



Age 73 of Austell, GA, passed away on March 23, 2022.



His funeral will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM with visitation for family at 10 AM and open visitation to begin at 11 AM at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA. A private family graveside burial will follow at 12:30 PM at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, Marietta, GA. with Rev. Michael Stanley officiating. Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and bowling. He was employed with the City of Atlanta Water Department for 30 years before he retired in 1998. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane Jones of Austell, GA.; one daughter, Tracy Jones of Albany, GA; son Wesley Jones of Canton, GA.; grandson Tyler (Brittney) Jones and one great-grandson Oliver Jones of White, GA.; one brother Benjamin Jones of Marietta, GA. and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Nancy I. Jones and three sisters Diane Gibbs, Brenda Pittman and Debbie Parker. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to your favorite charity. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com. 770-435-4467.



