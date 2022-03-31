JONES, Roy Calvin



Roy Calvin Jones Passed on March 21, 2022. The services for Roy Calvin Jones will be held on Saturday, April 02, 2022 at 9:00 AM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Interment follows at the Green acres Cemetery in Colombus, GA.



Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.

