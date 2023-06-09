JONES, Rondell Talbert



Rondell Talbert Jones, passed away on June 1, 2023. Born August 11, 1945, in Bowman, South Carolina, Rondell was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving as a Cartographer for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for 30+ years. He was a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Rondell is survived by his daughter, Mrs. Jacinta Jones Watson (Demiko); three sons, Mr. Rondell T. Jones, II (Karen), Mr. Reginald L. Jones (Natalie) and Mr. Roman Jones. He is also survived by his brother, Sterling Jones (Debra); sister, Sandra Jones Johnson (Will); six grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



