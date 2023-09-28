JONES, Ronald "Kip"



1964 - 2023



Ronald "Kip" Jones, 58, passed away September 22, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia surrounded by his family.



Kip is survived by his mother, Gwendolyn Storrs Jones; his sisters, Robbi Jones and Gwendolyn Benson (Robert); his niece, Courtney Miller; his aunt, Rose May (Carlton); first cousins, Robert Ekwere (Mercy), William Ekwere (Judith), Kairren Paul, Camille "Tuni" Floyd (Christopher), Jan May, and Naimah Paul; and a host of other family members and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kipling Jones; and aunts, Al'Verita Paul and Voncille Ekwere. A native of Tuskegee, Alabama, Kip grew up on Gaillard Drive and lived in Atlanta, Georgia for more than twenty years until his passing.



Kip obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Tuskegee University and Juris Doctor from Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University. He built a successful and influential practice as an attorney.



Visitation will be held at Peoples Funeral Home in Tuskegee, Alabama (500 Fonville Street) on Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM. The family will host a Family Hour immediately following, from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held October 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Greater Saint Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Tuskegee, Alabama (3403 West Martin Luther King Highway). Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



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