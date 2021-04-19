JONES, Ronald Goldin



Ronald Goldin Jones died unexpectedly April 15, 2021 at home in Sandy Springs. Dr. Jones was born November 29, 1933 in Rockmart, Georgia, the only child of Mabel G. and Preston F. Jones. He graduated from high school in Powder Springs, Georgia, earned his BA (1955) and MS (1957) degrees from Emory University, and was awarded his PhD in Chemistry by the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1961. He became a Professor of Chemistry at Georgia State University and enjoyed teaching generations of students there for over 40 years. He married his beloved wife Sara Eugenia (Jean) Sanford Jones on July 6, 1957 and was devoted to her and to their daughter throughout their lives. He was a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of Georgia and a talented pianist and church organist. He was also a long-time member of the Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, as well as a regular at the Family Life Center there. Dr. Jones is survived by his daughter Laurilyn Jones, PhD, of New York City, and his cousin Angela Robbins, MD, of Venice, Florida, who are so grateful for his loving support and inspiration. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear wife Jean in 2016. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 3 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Georgia, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, GA 31211.

