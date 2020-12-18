X

Jones, Robert

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JONES, Robert Earl

Celebration of Life for Robert Earl Jones will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Rest Haven Garden of Memory, Decatur, GA. Visitation, Friday, December 18, 4-8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.