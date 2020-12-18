JONES, Robert Earl



Celebration of Life for Robert Earl Jones will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Rest Haven Garden of Memory, Decatur, GA. Visitation, Friday, December 18, 4-8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

