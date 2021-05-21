JONES, Robert



Robert "Bob" Harvey Jones passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Southern Cremations Fairburn (Holly Hill) Chapel. Rev. Dr. Charles Ramsey officiating and Eulogist. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Hon. Hattie Portis-Jones; children, Jessica Towns (Larry), Bonita Jones (Jonita), Sonya Jones-Ingram (Le'Roy), Bobby Anne Curtis, Marcell McGowan; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Herschel M. Jones (Margaret); sister, Marilyn Jones Arrington; nieces, nephews, many other devoted family, friends and church members. Public viewing Sunday, May 23, 2021, 3:00-5:00 pm at Holly Hill Chapel, 431 SW Broad Street, Fairburn, GA. 30213. (770) 349-3000, www.southerncremations.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing https://youtu.be/9M-7w7689-0.



