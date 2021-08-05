Jones, Richard

JONES, Jr., Richard Rev.



Age 60, of Fayetteville, passed away July 26, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August, 7, at 11 AM at New Macedonia Baptist Church, 7725 Hwy 85 Riverdale. Interment Camp Memorial Park. Viewing TODAY 4-7 PM in our Hattie G. Watkins Memorial Chapel, 163 North Ave. Jonesboro. Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro Chapel. 678-479-0806.

