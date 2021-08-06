ajc logo
Jones, Richard

2 hours ago

JONES, Jr., Rev. Richard

Rev. Richard Jones, Jr., age 60, of Fayetteville, passed away July 26, 2021. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, August 7; 11 AM at New Macedonia Baptist Church, 7725 Hwy 85, Riverdale. Interment Camp Memorial. Viewing TODAY 4-7 at Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, Jonesboro Chapel, 163 North Ave., 678-479-0806.

Funeral Home Information

Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro

163 North Ave

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://watkinsfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

