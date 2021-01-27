JONES, Richard



Richard Clayton (Doc) Jones, 80, of Tucker passed away January 23, 2021. He was born in Scottdale, Georgia on March 12, 1940 to Lewis Edwin and Minnie Lee Wilmoth Jones. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lillian (Louie) Cash, Grace (Harvey) Morgan, Mildred (Jimmy) McDade; brothers Bud, Hubert and Fred along with several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carlene Jones; 2 daughters and their spouses, Sandra and Hal Peters, Jackie and Barry Shepherd; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Shepherd, Kyle Shepherd (Pam), Curtis Shepherd (Karen), Brooke Murdoch, and Andrew Peters; 6 great-grandchildren, Casey, Sawyer, Charley, Dawson, Charlotte , and Sadie; and several nieces and nephews.



At a very young age he learned to work hard to support himself and provide for his family taking any job he could. He worked in construction for many years and was always looking for additional ways to make a living. Over the years he has ventured into being a bar owner (The Cockin Robin); car lots; commercial real estate; the stock market including purchasing Yahoo stock which he thought was Yoohoo-the chocolate drink. His largest investment was in people. He was loved and admired for his giving spirit and always being willing to help someone in need. Later in life he began a successful business in a coin-operated video games company. His favorite way to earn additional income was in gambling. His love of cards such as poker or blackjack or shooting craps was a passion of his that lasted throughout his lifetime.



He was a humorous man who enjoyed teasing and aggravating his friends and family. Other hobbies included mowing his lawn, spoiling his dogs, buying lottery tickets and spending time with his great grandchildren. He was a wonderful Papa. He liked seafood, red trucks, red flowers, John Wayne movies, and Wheel of Fortune.



He was a generous man who helped many people throughout the years. He provided well for his family. He truly was a man, a myth, and a legend. He often said to leave his chapter out if you were writing a book. He has taken quite a few stories with him to the grave. There will never be another man like him.



Visitation will be held at AS Turner & Sons on Wednesday, January 27, from 2 PM-4 PM and 6 PM-8 PM. A service will be held in the Chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons at 2 PM on Thursday, January 28. Masks will be required and social distancing strongly encouraged. Due to COVID, the service will also be available to view on Facebook. To leave condolences to the family please visit www.asturner.com. A.S Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



