Jones, Rhonda

2 hours ago

JONES, Rhonda Irene

Rhonda Irene Jones age 58, of Luthersville, Georgia went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday July 23rd, 2021. She was a loving wife, devoted daughter, and precious friend to many. Rhonda was a precious child of God, she was baptized in the year 1976 in Lilburn, Georgia. She loved fishing and crafting, but her biggest hobby was thrifting. She could spend hours in a thrift store.

Rhonda leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 31 years Cecil Mark Jones (Butch), mother Jean Keever Keiter, step-daughter April Jones, sister Cathy Lippert, brother Ronnie Head, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Park at 1 PM on Friday July 30th, 2021.

