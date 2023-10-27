JONES, Reuben
Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 9, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 10 AM, Springfield Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
JONES, Reuben
Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 9, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 10 AM, Springfield Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral