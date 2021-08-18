JONES-REID, Nannette



Dr. Nannette Y. Jones-Reid born August 22, 1947 in Montgomery, AL, her family relocated to Atlanta, where she attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic School, Drexel Catholic High School and B.T. Washington High School. She graduated from Spelman College, with honors. Nannette also attended Atlanta University, University of Georgia and Emory University obtaining a Masters and Doctorate degrees. Her professional career began with Eastern Airlines, she went on to the IRS, as well as Morris Brown College and University of Georgia where she was a Professor. She retired from the City of Atlanta. Memorial Monday, August 23, 2021, 11 AM, St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd. NW, Atlanta. Survivors: parents, Mr. and Dr. Calvin C. (Sara J.) Jones; and friends. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.



