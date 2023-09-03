JONES, Ransom Lanier



Ransom Lanier Jones passed away peacefully on August 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. Lanier (or "Doc" as he was known to many) led a life of loving service to others and his family. Born on September 3, 1930, he was the second of five children of Reverend George Hawkins Jones and Jesse Ireta Cox Jones of Nashville, TN. While growing up in the Depression and in the shadow of World War II, the Jones family developed close connections that lasted throughout their lives. Upon graduating with a degree in chemistry from Millsaps College in Mississippi, Lanier attended Emory University's College of Medicine, where he graduated in 1955. He married Lucy Jones Crane in 1954, in Atlanta, Georgia.



Lanier and Lucy started their family while he worked steadily in his internship and residency at Piedmont Hospital, following up with a Fellowship at Grady Memorial Hospital. Lanier then took on a four-year stint in the US Army, including a tour of duty at Camp Darby in Tirrenia, Italy, where he served his country as an Army Captain. When the family returned to Atlanta, he and his colleague, Earle Toler, established their own private practice in Internal Medicine in East Point, Georgia.



Over the next 20 years, Lanier was known as one of the top physicians in the community, dedicated to the health of his patients, with whom he built close relationships. During this time, he rarely took holidays and was on-call every night and every other weekend. He didn't raise his own fees in his effort to give his patients affordable healthcare. He served as the Chief of Staff at South Fulton Hospital, was active on various medical committees, was a member of the Rotary Club, and served as the Chairman of the EPBIDA (East Point Building and Industrial Development Association) for six years. He was even named "Mr. East Point" one year for his many contributions to the community.



In 1982, he sold his private practice and accepted a job as the Regional Flight Surgeon for the FAA in Hilliard, Florida. He and Lucy lived happily in Fernandina Beach, Florida, walking the beach for 15 years as he completed his second career on the ocean side of the island. Later, they built a lovely home along the intracoastal waterway side of the island, where they retired and entertained family and friends.



Lanier was dedicated to his family and his patients. He excelled in everything he did, and he inspired the best from everyone around him. He constantly amazed us all with his knowledge and intellectual curiosity about the world. He spent his spare time on family vacations, card games, golf games, and collections. He collected stamps, coins, rocks, and seashells. He converted our linen closet into a darkroom, and developed his own photos for several years. Retiring in 1996, Lanier immersed himself in twice-weekly golf games with local friends, and in his new hobby, genealogical research. Lucy and Lanier spent their last years together in a retirement community in Memphis, TN.



Lanier's dedication to his family dwarfed his passions for intellectual pursuits. Often racing from the hospital to the office, Lanier made time for his children's activities and sporting events. His deep and abiding love for his wife and family was clear. If there was one person we always knew was in our corner, it was Lanier. (Dad)



He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 66 years, Lucy Jones Crane Jones. He is survived by his sons, David Lanier Jones and William Hawkins Jones; and his daughters, Kathleen Jones Ward and Patricia Jones Ramia; and nine grandchildren, Audrey Ward, Brandon Ward, Chelsea Ward, Ryan Jones, Bryce Jones, Nathan Ramia, Anna Ramia, Olivia Jones, and Eva Jones; and one great-grandchild, Malea Ramia.



We thank everyone for your loving thoughts and prayers. Dad, you were loved more than you could imagine. Always, you remain in our hearts.



