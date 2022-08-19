Jones, Priscilla

JONES (Tompkins),



Priscilla



A Celebration of Life for Priscilla Tompkins Jones will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Providence Baptist Church, 1773 Hawthorne Ave., College Park, GA 30337, with remains placed in state at 10:00 AM. Rev. Charles E. Nesbitt, Jr. pastor, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. A public visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Goolsby Mortuary, Inc.,1375 Jonesboro Rd. SE., Atlanta, GA 30317. Face masks must be worn for both events. She leaves to mourn a loving husband, Frank Jones Sr.; four children, Sharonita "TooTie" Jones, Clark (KiTre') Jones, Frank III (Shayla) Jones and Adrianna (Robert) Jones; seven siblings, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Esther Mae Jones; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, PBC Church family and many friends. www.goolsbymortuary.com.

