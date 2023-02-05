JONES, Peggy



Peggy Jones, age 87, passed away January 22, 2023, in Snellville, Georgia. She is survived by her son, Donald Jones and daughter in-law, Michele Jones; and her grandchildren, Andrew Jones and Alida Jones; as well her nieces, nephews, and God daughter who she called her kids. Peggy was born in Griffin, Georgia to Marvin and Montien Cleveland. She grew up with her two sisters, Betty (Jean), and Mary Sue, which she adored. She attended Avondale High School and college for accounting. She worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution; McCurdy Chevrolet then retired from IBM. Her retirement job was working for the Dekalb County Schools as a lunch lady. She loved those kids. God bless our Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Services will be held on February 11, 2023,11:00 AM at Wages & Son's Funeral Home, Gwinnett Chapel, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046.



