JONES, Patrick



Patrick Glenn Jones, 73, of Atlanta passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a yearlong battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 24. Patrick was born in Atlanta, GA on August 11, 1948 to E. Sam and Delphine Jones. A graduate of Dykes High School and the University of Georgia, Patrick saw potential in one of his father's businesses and joined in 1970. He proved a strategic businessman and trusted leader, growing E. Sam Jones Distributor throughout the 1980s and 90s to national prominence. He was a member of Capital City Club where he was an avid tennis player. Patrick was a devoted husband to Diane, his wife of 25 years and loving father to three sons. He was a lifelong loyal Georgia Tech sports fan and passionate in supporting his sons' athletic pursuits.



He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Sam and Delphine Jones, and sister Sandra Jones Werthmann. Patrick is survived by his wife Diane DeVore Jones; sons Griffin, Harrison, and Ian; daughter-in-law Jennifer Jones; granddaughters Imogene and Maisie Jones; sister Del Jones and brother E. Sam Jones Jr.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 29 at 2:00 PM at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church located at 2715 Peachtree Rd. NW Atlanta, GA 30305. Masks are required inside the church. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 28th from 4:00-6:00pm at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel located at 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



The family requests donations to the Emory Winship Cancer Institute in lieu of flowers.



