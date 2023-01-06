JONES, Marie



Ms. Marie Jones, of SW Atlanta, entered into rest Friday, December 30, 2022, a Celebration of Life will be Friday, January 6, 2023, 1:00 PM at our Atlanta Chapel. Interment, Southview Cemetery. Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray & Son Funeral Home (ATLANTA CHAPEL), 923 McDaniel Street Atlanta, GA 30310. (404) 963-5634, www.wgmurrayandson.com

