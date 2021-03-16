Jones, Margie

JONES (WILES), Margie Ann



Mrs. Margie Ann Wiles Jones, age 67, of Flowery Branch passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Gainesville, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Christ Place Church. Rev. Dave Channel will officiate. The family will receive friends 4:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home and 10:00 – 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Christ Place Church. Mrs. Jones was born September 11, 1953 to the late Raiford & Margaret McIntosh Wiles in Atlanta. She was a member of Christ Place Church and an Administrative Assistant for Gwinnett County Public Schools. She loved and adored her family, and most loved her four granddaughters. Mrs. Jones is survived by husband of 48 years, Jeffrey Jones of Flowery Branch; Daughter & Son-in-Law, Rob & Jennifer Jones Hutton of Gainesville; Son & Daughter-in-Law, Michael & Brittany Jones of Auburn; grandchildren; Ashley Grace Caston, Aubree Faith Caston, Zoe Jones, and Selah Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Place Church Student Camp Scholarships. 3428 Atlanta Hwy. Flowery Branch, GA 30542. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

