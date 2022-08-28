JONES, Lewis Edward "Ted"



Lewis Edward "Ted" Jones passed away on August 9, 2022, at the age of 73. Ted lived an adventurous and interesting life, loved his family and close friends, Georgia football, his German Shepherds, and being a mentor to those in need. His personal relationship with God and his mental toughness and physical strength allowed him to fight cancer as hard as anybody.



Ted was born December 11, 1948 in Norfolk, Virginia, the eldest child of Dr. and Mrs. Lewis Jones. The family left Virginia for Georgia in 1962. Ted enjoyed telling stories about being fast, tough and a little hard-headed, traits that made him a great running back at Dublin High School and later at Briarcliff High after a family move to Atlanta in 1965. He continued his academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia and played freshman football under Coach Howard "Doc" Ayres. On the kickoff team with native Athenian Ed Allen at the opposite end position, they would race each other down the field "looking for somebody to hit." Coach Ayres and Coach Dooley's varsity coaching staff apparently loved Ted's tenacity but asked him to please reconsider continuing football after that first year, lest he lose his life on the field. Ted played college ball at 155 pounds. He graduated from UGA with a business degree, a lifelong affiliation that brought him great joy.



Ted married and maintained a close friendship with Lai White throughout his life even after their divorce, and this relationship brought him the joy of his relationship with daughter Yvonne. Ted was proud of son in law Eric, like Ted's dad, a physician, and loved being "grandpa mustache" to his grandchildren: Colin and Julia. He spent the last 20 years of his life in Athens to be close to his mother and brother, Kemp's family.



Ted played a significant role in the lives of others. One of Ted's most important investments of time and love was mentoring and giving comfort and guidance to adults with addiction and alcohol related struggles. Ted was rigorous and caring about setting up a plan for success, and teaching others how to begin to lead a purposeful life away from drugs and alcohol. We know that countless people have been touched and helped by his availability and dedication.



Ted had many jobs throughout his life, with the central theme being an ability to be a fantastic salesman and sales trainer due to an ability to connect with clients. He had many productive years with GTE and Verizon and enjoyed his alter ego as "Señor Jones" during extensive travels to Costa Rica. His work and love of adventure and travel led him to 40 countries and after an accomplished career he was happy to return to and retire in Athens. Coming out of retirement he started the Athens Five Points Living magazine and built one of the fastest growing neighborhood magazines in the nation. He loved to connect with business owners and community residents about their homes, pets and workplaces, and joyfully put his heart into this magazine even during his battle with cancer.



Ted was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Edward Jones and mother, Margaret "Peggy" Jones; and is survived by his devoted brother, Kemp Jones; and sister in-law Laurie, and his nephew, Lewis Jones and wife, Taylor; and daughter, Yvonne Gibney and her family.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 12, 2:00 PM, at Young Harris Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens, where Ted was a member.



Ted gave generously to many organizations. Here is a partial list if you wish to remember Ted in a giving way: Billy Graham Association, University of Georgia (Terry Business College), Our Daily Bread Ministries, USO, Young Harris United Methodist Church, The Salvation Army and the Athens Area Humane Society.



