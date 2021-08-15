ajc logo
X

Jones, Leonard

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JONES, Leonard

Leonard Michael Jones ,age 67, of Alpharetta, GA, passed July 12, 2021 at his home from congestive heart failure. Michael is the son of the late Leonard Floyd Jones and Barbaree Jones. Michael had a strong faith and his prayers, meditations and decrees were a part of his daily routine. He had read the complete bible and was baptized. Michael graduated from Wheeler High School, Marietta, GA and received a degree from Kennesaw State University. Michael enjoyed all sports especially baseball and was an avid Braves fan. He is survived by his mother Barbaree and sister Pamela Marie Jones and uncles, aunts and cousins from Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. A graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA at a later date. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Fien, Roland
2
DeParo, Joseph
3
Harrison, Edward
4
Wasdin, John
5
Adamson, Eileen
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top