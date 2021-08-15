JONES, Leonard



Leonard Michael Jones ,age 67, of Alpharetta, GA, passed July 12, 2021 at his home from congestive heart failure. Michael is the son of the late Leonard Floyd Jones and Barbaree Jones. Michael had a strong faith and his prayers, meditations and decrees were a part of his daily routine. He had read the complete bible and was baptized. Michael graduated from Wheeler High School, Marietta, GA and received a degree from Kennesaw State University. Michael enjoyed all sports especially baseball and was an avid Braves fan. He is survived by his mother Barbaree and sister Pamela Marie Jones and uncles, aunts and cousins from Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. A graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA at a later date. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com



