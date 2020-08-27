X

Jones, Lena

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CAISON JONES (WILLIAMS), Lena "Centenarian, Extraordinaire, Mother, Grandmother" Celebration of Life for Mrs. Lena Williams Caison Jones, age 107, longtime member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, will be held with limited invited attendees on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11 AM, at Zion Hill Baptist Church Courtyard, Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Sr. Pastor and Eulogist, Rev. Gloria E. Wilson, Officiant. Her memories will be cherished by her daughter, Constance Hawkins Callaway, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, beloved caregivers, church family, Continental Societies, Inc., family and friends. Interment Greenwood Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.