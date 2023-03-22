Jones, Kenneth

JONES, Jr., Kenneth "Ken" Vann



Kenneth "Ken" Vann Jones, Jr., Nashville, TN (1996-2017 Atlanta, Georgia) departed from this life on March 9, 2023, age 55. Survived by mother, Mary Deloris Jones Johnson; father, Kenneth V. Jones, Sr.; sister, Michelle Jones Long (Mackey); nephew, Mackey "Trey" Long, III; niece, Madison Elyse Long; a blended family of siblings, nieces and nephews; a host of cousins, lifelong friends and colleagues. Continuing his legacy is every student he has ever helped. Visitation on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 3-4 PM, at Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Nashville, Pastor Bruce Maxwell. A Celebration of Life Service to follow with Pastor Daniel Hayes, John Wesley UMC, presiding. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Terrell Broady Funeral Home, 3855 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, 615-244-4755.

