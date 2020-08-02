JONES-KELLEY, Adam Adam Jones-Kelley, 46, passed away July 28. He is survived by his father, Mike Jones-Kelley; his mother, Laura Conway Lyne; sister, Piper Reva Jones-Kelley, and brother, Pedro Abad Lopez. Memorial services will be announced later. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 7704485757.

