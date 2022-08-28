JONES, Julia



Julia Lowry Jones, 71, died on August 8, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. She was born on June 23, 1951, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Julia Lowry Block Jones and C. Baxter Jones, Jr. Her mother was an artist and civic volunteer; her father was a prominent lawyer who led the fight against Georgia's notorious county unit system in the 1950s. Both parents died in the Orly crash on June 3, 1962, in Paris, France, when more than one hundred Atlanta art lovers perished. She and her two brothers were then raised by their aunt and uncle, Margaret Davison Block and E. Bates Block, who were wonderful "second parents" to them.



After receiving her diploma from Notre Dame Academy (Middleburg, Virginia) in 1970, she attended Centenary College in New Jersey, where she received an Associate in Arts degree in 1972; she then transferred to Austin College (Sherman, Texas) where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in 1974.



Despite health problems she kept a cheerful outlook and was a kind person. She was an accomplished artist, working almost every day, mainly in watercolors and pastels. She especially enjoyed working with Studio by the Tracks in Birmingham, which sold many of her works over the years. Her art was also included in exhibits organized by the Alabama State Council on the Arts. She had an arrangement with several real estate agents to paint watercolors of houses to be given to the new owners at closing. At the Glenwood Center in Birmingham, where she lived for a few years, outgoing board chairs would receive one of her watercolor angels, a favorite subject, along with churches and dogs.



She was a longtime member of the High Museum of Art and the Birmingham Museum of Art. In recent years she lived at Brookdale University Place. She is survived by her brothers, Baxter Porter Jones (Jiong Yan) and Douglas Bruce Jones (Judy Jones); nephew, Bates Jones (Nikki); niece, Sophie Jones; and several cousins.



A private burial will be at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, and the family will receive visitors at Patterson's Oglethorpe Hill, at noon on Wednesday, August 31. A memorial service will be scheduled in Birmingham at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the High Museum of Art.



