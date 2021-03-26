JONES, Jimmie Lou



August 2,1931- March 25, 2021



Jimmie Lou Jones, 89 years old was granted her angel wings on March 25, 2021. Her final days in her Johns Creek residence were spent surrounded by her loving family. "Lou" was from Ashville, Alabama, daughter of Mr. Ernest B. and Mrs. Buella Sullivan. She will finally be reconnected with her best friend and late husband Bobby Lee Jones. Lou loved her family more than anything. Christmas and holidays at her house were always a special time full of tradition, cheer, and love. She also loved Gulf Shores, Alabama; she was in her element when at the beach. Lou enjoyed cooking, travel, and reading, and delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jimmie Lou is survived by her loving children Brenda Harris, Scott Jones, Brad Jones, and Luann Mahan, all from Atlanta, Georgia and her sister Annie Laura Sullivan of Ashville, Alabama. She gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life.



A small ceremony and Celebration of Life will be held with close family members only. Lou will be laid to rest in the Georgia National Cemetery in Acworth, Georgia next to her husband Bob.



