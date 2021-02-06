Jones, Jazmin

X

Ms. Jazmin Phelese Jones, a sweet, courageous God-fearing soul, went home to be with the Lord on January 31, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, February 8, 2021, at our South Dekalb Chapel 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation: Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home (404)241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

