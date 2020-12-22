X

Jones, Janice

JONES, Janice Louise

Janice Louise Jones of Decatur Georgia, passed on December 17th, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at The Chapel of Raleigh Rucker, located at 2201 Candler Road Decatur GA 30032

Homegoing services will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the chapel of Raleigh Rucker, 2201 Candler Road, Decatur GA 30032,

Interment; Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E Boone Blvd N.W, Atlanta GA 30314

Memories of Janice is cherished by her mother, Mrs.Ruby Jones, two children, Jamacia (Antoria) Jones, Jasmine Jones, three granddaughters, Jamiah, Saniah and

Maci Jones. Two sisters, Edwina (Tyrone) Hall, Alfreda (Walter) Phillips, One sister in law, Helen Jones and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.

Friends and family are asked to meet at the chapel. Please wear a mask.

Funeral Home Information

Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home

2199 Candler Road

Decatur, GA

30032

