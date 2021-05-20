Jones, Jane

ajc logo
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Jane Phyllis Jones will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, 1 PM in our Gwinnett Chapel. Burial at East Shadowlawn Cemetery, 87 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, 12 Noon-8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 30046. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.

