JONES, J. Donald



Mr. J. Donald Jones of Rome died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Redmond Hospital as a result of a massive heart attack, stroke and other health issues. Don was a native of Montgomery, Alabama, graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in 1956. Following graduation, he entered the United States Navy where he was the honor graduate in Boot Camp and later honor graduate in his communications Tech class. He was sent to Adak, Alaska where his job was to intercept Russian communications. Later he was sent to Washington, DC. In 1960 following his Navy commitment, Don became employed with the US Postal Service where he enjoyed a stellar career, retiring in 1992 as Postmaster. Don is survived by Nancy, his wife of 52 years, his sons Joseph David Jones (Becky) of Smyrna, Tennessee, Michael Donald Jones (Melissa) of Rome, Georgia, Richard Krauth, Jr. (Lorraine) of Crawfordville, Florida, his daughter Laurie Jones Legg (Vincent) of Nashville, Tennessee, granddaughter Heather Clouse, of Rome, grandsons 2nd Class Petty Officer Joshua Donald Krauth (Myungsun), of Japan, Ryan McKnight, of Denver, Colorado, Steven McKnight of Brainard, Minnesota, great-grandson, Brently Clouse of Rome, Ryland Clouse, of Rome, Talen Clouse of Rome, Leland Clouse of Rome, brother Melvin M. Jones (Carol) Fayetteville, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Lucille Jones, grandson Andrew Jonathan McKnight and his beloved baby daughter, Mary Lynn Jones. The funeral service for Don will be on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Philip May officiating. The family will receive friends at Daniel's prior to the service from 11 to 1:00. The following have been asked to serve as pallbearers: Bill Britts, Warren Jones, Tommy Ayer, David Jones, Michael Jones and Richard Krauth, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Layton Kinnaird, Ryland Clouse, Talen Clouse and Leland Clouse. The family extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. Katherine Ammons, Dr. Trent Prault, Dr. Christopher Merritt, Dr. Hunter Meyers, Dr. Kunal Patel, Dr. Julia Girard, Dr. Paul Brock and Dr. David Hale for their excellent care for Don. In lieu of flowers and if desired, contributions may be made to the Children's Ministry at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church in Honor of Brently Clouse, P.O. Box 519 Silver Creek, Georgia 30173. Daniel's Funeral Home of Rome, Georgia has charge of the funeral arrangements.

