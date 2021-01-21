JONES, Henrietta Laster



Henrietta Laster Jones passed, January 15, 2021. Henrietta was born in Greenville, AL, reared in Montgomery, AL and Atlanta. A graduate of Booker T. Washington High School class of 1958; and Spelman College class of 1962. She was a teacher for the Atlanta Public School System for 30 plus years. Henrietta was a faithful member of the church where she developed life-long friendships, and was a member of numerous church ministries to include; Ladies Auxiliary Knights of Peter Claver, Council 301, Ladies of Grace KPC, Women's Society, etc. Survivors: husband of 55 years, Elie, Jr.; daughter, Elanna Sabrina; older brother, Joseph; younger sister, Leola Laster Evans; her niece, Teresa Evans McCrary; and many other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 551 Harwell Rd. NW Atlanta, GA 30318. Celebration of life Friday, January 22, 2021, 11am in our Cascade Chapel. Services will be streamed. Viewing today 12 – 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com





