JONES, Hazel



Hazel Hankins Jones, longtime Atlanta resident passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 95.



She graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in Interior Design and worked in her field for many years. She and her late husband, Ralph N. Jones, had a rich later life at Canterbury Court.



A memorial service was held for her at the Chapel there on October 2, 2023.



She was buried in Russellville, Arkansas at Oakland Cemetery.



Remembrances can be made in her honor with a gift to Heifer International.



