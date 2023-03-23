JONES, Gregory Lawton



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Gregory Lawton Jones will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 815 Lynhurst Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Gregory earned his wings on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. He is survived by his daughters, Taylor R. Jones, Brooke L. Jones; mother, Mrs. Joyce R. Jones; brothers, Reginald G. Jones, William (Billy) Jones; sister, Donna J. Metts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including Ms. Lori Hill.

