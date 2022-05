JONES, Gertrude



Deaconess Gertrude Jones, a 96-year-old resident of Atlanta, GA, departed to be with the Lord on May 10, 2022. Celebration of life will be Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM, Greater Fairhill Baptist Church, 701 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive; Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.