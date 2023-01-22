Jones, George

JONES, Dr., George Randall



Dr. George Randall Jones, age 89, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia. He practiced Family Medicine for over 30 years in Tucker, Georgia, at Montreal Medical Center, a medical center he and his friend, Wytch Stubbs, MD, constructed to serve patients' overall medical needs. He was a dedicated physician who cared deeply for his patients, and was often seen at Emory Decatur Hospital (formerly DeKalb Medical Center) where he served as Chief of Staff during his medical career.



He was born December 8, 1933, in Caseyville, Kentucky, and adopted by George W. Jones and Ruby S. Jones. He graduated Sturgis High School in 1952. He attended Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, and was the first student from Georgia State University to be admitted into Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, where he graduated in 1965.



Dr. Jones served as a physician in the Army Medical Corps in Vietnam during the Vietnam War and later at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, Georgia before opening his practice in Tucker, Georgia.



He was a brilliant man and constantly learning. He had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to read and travel (traveling to every continent), and seemed to have knowledge of almost any subject discussed.



He is survived by his wife, Jean Jones; son, Randy Jones (Gail) of Stone Mountain, GA; grandson, Brent Jones (Tracey) of Troy, AL; great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Payton Jones of Troy, AL; stepdaughter, Jackie Courter (Mike) of Chattanooga, TN; and two step-grandchildren, Matthew and Olivia Courter of Chattanooga, TN. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Holt Jones; and daughter, Becky Jones.



At the request of Dr. Jones, there will be no funeral.



