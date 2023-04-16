JOY, Gayna Jones



Died Friday, April 7, 2023 at Piedmont Hospital, Fayetteville, Georgia, "at peace and without fear," with her beloved husband of 49 years, Harry Joy, at her side. She was 77 years old. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Riddick; her niece, Whitney Graff; and her two nephews, Kramer Riddick and Benjamin Riddick. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Jones.



Gayna was born in Asheville, North Carolina and raised in her early years in nearby Black Mountain. Her mother later moved with the two children to the small coastal town of Seaside, Oregon, where she grew up. She attended and graduated from Seaside High School after which she moved to Portland, Oregon where she worked at a law firm until her marriage.



Gayna was extremely talented in many areas. She was a superb seamstress who could turn needle, thread and cloth into anything wearable or usable, from party dresses to cushion covers. She was accomplished sailor having owned her own sailboat and sailed on the Columbia River and the Caribbean over many years. She could fix most any thing; it would not be a surprise to find her under the sink repairing a leaking pipe.



From snow skiing to white water rafting, she was doing it. She loved to travel having visited the Far East, Australia, South America, Europe and Russia. Her last years were spent traveling in their motor home throughout the US, Canada and Alaska and as far north as the Arctic Circle. But her passion was gardening; when spring came, she was outside. She loved her many dogs that included over the years Poodles, Bichons and a Yorkie.



Gayna has been describe as friendly, vivacious, smart, witty, elegant, funny, kind, loving and compassionate. She was a ray of light and generous to a fault. It could be said that she never met a stranger as she had many friends who loved her and whom she loved dearly in return. There will never be another another Gayna; she was one of a kind.



There are no arrangements at this time. Any Donations made in her name may be sent to Thornwell at either www.thornwell.org/give or mailed to 302 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325. Thornwell is a home for children. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

