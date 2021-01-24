JONES, Gail D.



Mr. Gail D. Jones of Sandy Springs, age 96, passed away on January 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Fay Jones and his wife of 63 years, June Bond Jones. Gail is survived by his son Craig Jones and his wife Mary Coleman of Atlanta; daughter Mickey Benn and her husband Doug of Sandy Springs; daughter-in-law Carol Jones of San Francisco; and grandchildren Davis and Fraser Jones, Kelsey Benn, and Madeline Polan and her husband Barrett.



Gail was born in Cisco, Texas on September 1, 1924 and was raised in Cisco. Gail entered Texas A&M in 1941, but he enlisted in the Army in 1943. He transferred into the Army Air Corps and trained to be the pilot of a B-24 bomber crew. After World War II, Gail returned to A&M and graduated in 1947 and married June on July 26, 1947. Upon graduation from A&M, Gail was a high school vocational agriculture teacher in Early, Texas and then farmed cotton in Pecos, Texas. He subsequently had a long career in sales of agricultural chemicals in Pecos and Ennis, Texas, Greenville, North Carolina and Roswell, Georgia. At each step in his career, Gail was active in his local Presbyterian Church, being elected as an Elder in each such church.



Due to COVID – 19 concerns, there will be a family service at the graveside. The family expresses sincere appreciation for the staff of Somerby Sandy Springs and Kindred Hospice for Gail's care in the last several months. Memorial contributions may be made in Gail's remembrance to Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa St., Roswell, GA 30075.



