JONES, Furichous



Furichous Jones of Carrollton, GA, was born July 19, 1940 to the late Albert Jones & Bunice Henderson Jones. He was married to Shirley Hayes Jones, of Atlanta, 49 years, 1 month & 13 days. Furichous was a Deacon at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church of Atlanta, 534 Fairburn Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.



He retired after 38 years with Southwire Corporation. After retirement he was employed by Case Tractor Company as a Rental Project manager and the Carrollton City School systems as a bus driver. He Leaves to cherish his memories a wife, 2 children, Pamela & Fred, 9 grandchildren, 14 great- grand children, 2 brothers, Joseph & Earnest, 2 sisters Othessia & Helen, a host of other relatives & friends. Services will be held May 16, 2023 at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. Family will be receiving friends Monday, May 15, 2023 from 2-4 PM at Elliot Parham Mortuary, 142 Center street in Carrollton, & from 6-8pm at Jackson Memorial 534 Fairburn Rd NW in Atlanta.

