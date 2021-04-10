Jones, Ernestine

JONES (RIDINGER),



Ernestine



November 17, 1927 -



April 1, 2021



Ernestine "Ernie" Dorothea Ridinger Jones died peacefully at Lenbrook, her Atlanta home, on Thursday afternoon, April 1. The only child of Ernest and Dorothy Conklin Ridinger, she graduated early from St Petersburg High School and, too young to attend college, spent a year at St Petersburg Junior College before heading off to and graduating from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY, class of '48.



While at Vassar, she met Arthur Ronald Jones. The two were married in St Petersburg in 1950 and after honeymooning in Myrtle Beach, SC moved back to Poughkeepsie where she began her career in social work and later became a full-time elementary school teacher while Art joined IBM, a catalyst for what would be a life of exploration for them both.



Ernie had a lifelong passion for dancing and fashion and was an avid and accomplished bridge player, but it was her zest for travel and trying new things which both defined her and became her lasting legacy for her children. She travelled the world, was always game for the next adventure and only stopped when her body gave out.



Preceded in death by her husband Arthur, Ernie is survived by their three children: Robert Arthur Jones and wife Mindy of Charlotte, NC, Victoria Ridinger Jones and husband Eric Rohwetter of Savannah, GA and Susan Jones Leithead of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her five beloved grandchildren: Robert Jones II (Caroline), Christopher Jones, Anna Jones, Barry Leithead, Jr. and Michael Leithead (Lori).



Because of Covid-19 restrictions, no service will be held though a Celebration of Life will take place at Lenbrook when conditions permit. Contributions in her memory may be made to Vassar College Alumni Fund.



Ernie was a fine lady, a great mother and an inspiration to all she came in contact with. Hers was a life well-lived. May she rest in Eternal Peace.



