Jones, Emanuel

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JONES, Sr., Emanuel W.

Mr. Emanuel W. Jones, Sr., passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Emory Crawford-Long Hospital, Atlanta, GA. Celebration of Life will be held TODAY, Monday, February 7, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Services will be live streamed. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:39 PM. Interment will take place at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery, 1070 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114.

Emanuel was born in Sewart County, Lumpkin, Ga. His parents later moved to Atlanta in 1958. He attended and graduated from David T. Howard High School, class of 1961. Emanuel attended Morris Brown College, was a Vietnam Veteran, U. S. Army. He completed his professional career with the City of Atlanta and Delta Airlines. Murray Brothers (404)349-3000 mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Investigations
