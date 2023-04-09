Jones, Elizabeth

JONES (WOOLLEY),



Elizabeth Annelle



Elizabeth Annelle Woolley Jones passed away peacefully April 7, 2023. Annelle was born February 24, 1943, at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.



She is survived by her husband, Phillip Agee Jones; children, Mark Anthony Van Dyke and Melanie Van Dyke Floyd; stepdaughters, Niki Sabrina Jones and Monique Vera Jones; grandchildren, Christopher "Sean" Van Dyke, Victoria Ann Van Dyke, Stephanie Marie Van Dyke, Christopher Clay Young, Kason Rando Young, Carol Anne Floyd, Samantha Floyd Dalton and Alexander "Smith" Floyd; great-grandchildren, Brody Allen Van Dyke, Ryleigh Adeline Young, Arah Jane Longsdon and Mason Murdock Dalton; step grandchildren, Willow Faith Jones and Sterling Cash Jones; brother, James Bearden Woolley, Jr.; and her nephew, Matthew Warren Woolley.



She follows in death Vernelle Hagan Woolley and James Bearden Woolley, her parents.



She attended Brookhaven Elementary school, Chamblee High School, graduated from Cross Keys High School in 1961, cum laude, attended DeKalb College, and graduated from Georgia State University cum laude in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in Comprehensive Business Education. She was still in touch with Brookhaven and Cross Keys friends in her later years. She was Secretarial Coordinator at Massey Business College in Atlanta, Georgia. She enjoyed teaching business students at Branell College of Business in Roswell and Marietta, Georgia also, and at Massey Business College.



She belonged to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution since 2005. She was Corresponding Secretary, Vice Regent and Regent at the Chestatee River Chapter in Cumming, Georgia.



Annelle was Organizing and Charter Regent of Patriots of Liberty Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Alpharetta, Georgia, and was elected, unanimously, as Honorary Regent when her service was complete. She was Vice Chairman of the American Indians Committee at the State Level, and Chairman of the Georgia State Honor Roll.



She belonged to the Hiram Parks Bell Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She served as several committee chairmen and corresponding secretary, and she did supplemental papers on several War Between the States' soldiers.



She belonged, also, to the Thomas Johnson Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century Chapter in Atlanta, Georgia.



She played with the DeKalb College Piano Ensemble for 23 years under the direction of Mary Brown Hinely and studied under her privately at DeKalb College. She studied under Mrs. Estelle Williams for fifteen years earlier in her life. She taught piano lessons for many years to adults and children. When she was seven years old, she played for Dr. Hugh Hodgson, the Dean of Music at the University of Georgia. She was the pianist for the Cross Keys High School Chorus during her last three years there and was Church Pianist at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Decatur for six years. Music was always an important part of her life, and she continued to play later in life.



Her family was the light of her life. She was happiest when any of them were with her and enjoyed Snapchatting with them.



Other highlights of her life were astro-photography, and travel which she shared with her husband; also, reading, and many lifelong friends. She still had one friend from when she was five, two from when she was seven, and two best friends for over forty years, called the Three Musketeers, who keep their adventures to themselves.



Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM, and the Memorial Service will begin at 5:00 PM, on Monday April 10, at McDonald and Sons Funeral Home in Cumming Georgia, with a reception to follow.



