Obituaries
JONES, Edward M.

Edward M. Jones, 96, of Palm Coast, FL and formerly of Atlanta, GA died on June 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirlie McCleary Jones. Survivors include: Sons: Glenn S. Jones, Marietta, GA; Gary L. Jones and wife Lynn, Cashiers, NC; Michael A. Jones, Waleska, GA; also, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Jones graduated from Boys High School, Atlanta and after serving 21 months in the Army Air Corp in World War II, attended Georgia Tech and Georgia State University.

Mr. Jones was employed for 44 years at Genuine Parts Company, Atlanta, retiring in 1991 as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, supervising the Financial and Data Processing Departments. He had served six years on the Board of Directors.

Mr. Jones served as a volunteer for Atlanta's United Way for over 30 years and was the first recipient of their Lifetime Award. He also served on the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta for a number of years.

Mr. Jones was an avid golfer and continued to play at age 96. At the Hammock Dunes Club in Palm Coast where he had been a member since 1999, he was noted by some as a legend because of his regularly scoring less than his age as late as age 94—and still from the regular men's tees. He still played at age 96, but from shorter tees.

Mr. Jones will be cremated and at his pre-death request, there will be no memorial service. If one wishes to honor Mr. Jones, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to: AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, Florida, 32164

