ajc logo
X

Jones, Doris

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JONES, Doris Ann

Doris Ann Jones, 86 of Peachtree City, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 26 from 11 AM to 12 PM at Darby Funeral Home. A Celebration will follow at 12 PM in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Bishop officiating. She is survived by niece, Linda Lee Jones of Fayetteville. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Editor: Walker using false statements about AJC to raise money11h ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Horner says Red Bull cheating accusations are 'shocking'
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They learned they would die young. Then they got new pills
19h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 wrap: Unranked giants Camden County, Jefferson, Thomasville, Northside-Warner...

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 wrap: Unranked giants Camden County, Jefferson, Thomasville, Northside-Warner...

Kennesaw State defeats Tennessee Tech in overtime in homecoming game
6h ago
The Latest

Bennett, Roberts
2h ago
Binder, Barbara
2h ago
Kimbrell, Barbara
2h ago
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top