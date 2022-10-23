JONES, Doris Ann



Doris Ann Jones, 86 of Peachtree City, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 26 from 11 AM to 12 PM at Darby Funeral Home. A Celebration will follow at 12 PM in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Bishop officiating. She is survived by niece, Linda Lee Jones of Fayetteville. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.

