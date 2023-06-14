JONES, Charles Max



Dr. Charles Max Jones was promoted to the Church Triumphant on Saturday June 10, 2023. Dr. Jones was born on October 22, 1946 in Waynesville, NC. After graduating from Waynesville High School, he attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and after three years matriculated at Columbia Medical School. Upon graduation, he completed his residency at Emory University and Grady Memorial Hospital where he met his beloved wife Sandra, to whom he was married for many years.



Dr. Jones is survived by his best friend and wife, Sandra Jones; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon (Jones) and Keith Forkin of Wilmington, NC; grandson, Charles Crews of Knoxville, TN; granddaughter, Isabel Parker Crews of Charleston, SC; and brother, Joe A. Jones and wife, Delores of Charlotte, NC.



A graveside celebration of his life, military honors and committal service for Dr. Jones will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114



