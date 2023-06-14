X

Jones, Charles

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JONES, Charles Max

Dr. Charles Max Jones was promoted to the Church Triumphant on Saturday June 10, 2023. Dr. Jones was born on October 22, 1946 in Waynesville, NC. After graduating from Waynesville High School, he attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and after three years matriculated at Columbia Medical School. Upon graduation, he completed his residency at Emory University and Grady Memorial Hospital where he met his beloved wife Sandra, to whom he was married for many years.

Dr. Jones is survived by his best friend and wife, Sandra Jones; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon (Jones) and Keith Forkin of Wilmington, NC; grandson, Charles Crews of Knoxville, TN; granddaughter, Isabel Parker Crews of Charleston, SC; and brother, Joe A. Jones and wife, Delores of Charlotte, NC.

A graveside celebration of his life, military honors and committal service for Dr. Jones will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Trump pleads not guilty to classified documents charges6h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptist Convention hears pros and cons of women pastors
6h ago

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Rockdale deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child
12h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
13h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
13h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Wallace, James
Wilson, Hughlett
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep ‘largest’ chicken, but clips record topiary
14h ago
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
14h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top