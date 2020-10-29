JONES, Charles Hamilton "Charlie"



Charles Hamilton 'Charlie' Jones, 90, of Social Circle, GA passed away October 25, 2020 from natural causes. He died peacefully with his family at his side. Charlie was a successful businessman and cofounder of the consulting engineering firm Jordan, Jones & Goulding based in Atlanta.



Throughout his career, he served on multiple engineering organizations while also serving as president of the Water Pollution Control Association, the Georgia Water Pollution and Control Association and the international organization Water Pollution Control Federation, receiving several honors and rewards.



He was a proud Georgia Tech graduate and supporter who worked tirelessly with the on-campus Wesleyan Foundation and multiple fund-raising efforts for his alma mater. The Charles H. Jones Auditorium within the Ford Environmental Science and Technology Building was named in his honor. He also donated trees to the school of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Georgia Tech which helped create



a memorial on campus to his late wife Judy.



Charlie and Judy, his wife of 51 years, enjoyed travelling locally and abroad, socializing andembarking on many adventures with the 'Neighborhood Gang' and spending time with family and friends on his beloved farm in Social Circle. There he eventually began a wholesale tree business, White Oak Farm. Before deciding to grow trees, the farm was occupied with horses and cows where he would frequently, in his words, 'consult with Sam the Bull'. His sense of humor, generous spirit and kind heart touched many lives. He was



preceeded in death by his wife Judy (2005) and a brother Dr. Forrest Davenport Jones (2020). He is survived by a brother William Benjamin Jones, Jr. of Gainesville, GA; his children and their spouses, Charles H 'Chip' Jones Jr. (Stephanie) of Johns Creek, GA; Andrew Bryan Jones (Denise) of Fayetteville, GA and Carol Jones Moore (Ronnie) of Madison, GA; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family.



Regretfully, due to the current pandemic there is no service or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor. We would also love for you to share your favorite memory or story about him with the family. You can email charliejonesmemory@gmail.com or send it to 3856 Mt. Paran Church Rd., Social Circle, GA 30025. Please sign the guestbook online at



