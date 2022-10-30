JONES, Celetta Randolph



February 29, 1948 -



October 26, 2022



Celetta Randolph Jones "Randy" passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022 at the Marcus Stroke Center at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, after a brief illness. A resident of Atlanta for over 55 years, she made remarkable contributions as a business leader, who loved people and gave generously of her time and talents to enhance the lives of others.



Born in Thomasville, Georgia to Celetta Ransom Powell Jones and Harry Tudor Jones, Jr., Randy spent lovely childhood years there until she left for college in 1966. She loved her hometown of Thomasville and retained deep attachments there, but her life focus was Atlanta. Graduating from Agnes Scott College with a bachelor's degree and then from Emory University with a master's degree, Randy had an impressive career in public relations that began with The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and culminated in the Randolph Partnership, the award- winning public relations firm that she founded. Recognized for her expertise in public relations, she was respected for raising consumer consciousness, crisis management, and product branding.



Randy poured her life and exceptional talents into a number of causes that she held dear. She dedicated many years of service to Emory University as a member of the Rollins School of Public Health Dean's Council. She was especially supportive of the school's mental health and global safe water research. Randy was instrumental in establishing "A Family Affair," a premier event benefiting Emory's Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. She also spent countless hours promoting media presence for the Atlanta History Center and as an active Cherokee Garden Library board member.



However, Randy's interests were not just about organizations but about individuals. She connected deeply and was consumed with love and concern for all those in her path. Randy adored the staff at the Four Seasons Residences Hotel, where she lived for over 25 years; she carried concerns for their family members as if they were her own. She especially enjoyed helping young people make connections and launch their careers. Spoiling her nieces and nephews was Aunt RaRa's favorite activity. Randy loved people, and people loved Randy.



Randy was devoted to her church, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, where she had been a Stephen Minister and participated in a number of programs, including her beloved Wednesday women's Bible study group.



Randy will be greatly missed by survivors that include her many dear friends, who have been like extended family, as well as her sisters and brothers: Margaret and Emmett Berry of Macon; Holly and Harry T. Jones of Thomasville; Caren and Powell Jones of Thomasville, and Nancy and John Fox of Winchester, Virginia. She also has 14 nieces and nephews that adored her: Andrew Henderson (Michelle), Lauren Henderson Strine (Brenton), Emily Berry Hutchins (Julian), Catherine Berry Moon (Jake), Roddey Jones (Rucha), Austin Jones (Eva), Laura Jones (Eduardo), Rebecca Jones, Christopher Jones (Betsy), Mallory Jones Lucas (Grayson), Madison Jones (K D), Marshall Jones, Anna McKay Hutto (Matt) and Jay Fox. She was predeceased by her parents; and beloved sister, Catherine Roddey Jones Henderson.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Tony Sundermeier and Rev. Katie Sundermeier. A graveside service led by Dr. Tim Filston will be held the following day, Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 3 pm at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta for the Stephen Ministry, 1328 Peachtree St.NE, Atlanta, GA 30309



