Jones, Catherine

JONES (DUNKLE),



Catherine Marie



"Mamie"



Catherine Marie Dunkle Jones July 7, 1928-November 5, 2022 Cathy was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the only child of William Wakely Dunkle and Anna Graham Dunkle.



She attended Indiana University where she met the love of her life, Bill Jones. They were married 53 years until Bill died in 2003 of Alzheimer's. Together they raised five wonderful children, William Casey Jones, Susan Cato, Nancy Turner, Penny Anne Machemehl and Andy Jones. They and their much adored spouses together gave them 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Cathy loved her garden and especially loved using her talents to arrange flowers for her church's weekly services as well as weddings and the occasional corsage for a prom date of one of her grandchildren.



Cathy took great pride in her family and enjoyed a life of service to others. She always put others before herself. She spent many hours at her church, Roswell Presbyterian, where she would cook and help serve until her health did not allow her to take part any longer. In the 1990s she was recognized as Woman of the year at RPC.



Cathy enjoyed a good game of bridge, a three-olive martini, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs in her spirit wear and attending every sporting event, awards ceremony and graduation of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the best cheerleader for all of us.



Cathy was an elegant lady that exuded style and grace; a gentle spirit with formidable resolve. She and Bill enjoyed traveling the world but her favorite place was home in Alpharetta or their home in Marco Island Florida. Her faith in Jesus Christ was fierce and unwavering. She is now home with her Lord.



Services will be held Tuesday, November 8, at 2:00 PM, at Roswell Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Alzheimer's Association or Roswell Presbyterian Church.

